Hendley & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 2,025 Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Hershey by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

HSY stock opened at $146.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

