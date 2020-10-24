Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 3.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.