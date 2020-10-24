Head to Head Survey: NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) & Aspyra (NASDAQ:APYI)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Aspyra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $540.24 million 1.85 $7.50 million $0.59 25.44 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 1.01% 10.60% 6.29% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextGen Healthcare and Aspyra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 1 8 2 0 2.09 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $12.77, indicating a potential downside of 14.91%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than Aspyra.

Volatility and Risk

NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of -1.68, indicating that its stock price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Aspyra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; NextGen Office, a cloud-based EHR and PM solution; NextGen Mobile; and NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions. In addition, it provides population health solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Management, and NextGen Population Health Performance Management; and patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Patient Portal, NextGen Self Scheduling, NextGen Patient Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits solutions. Further, the company offers NextGen Connect Integration Engine, NextGen Health Data Hub, and NextGen Share interoperability solutions; managed services, including NextGen Managed Cloud and NextGen Revenue Cycle Management Services; professional services; and client service and support. It serves managed service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

