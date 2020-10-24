Head-To-Head Survey: Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) vs. FLIR Systems (OTCMKTS:FLIR)

Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) and FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Applied Science Products alerts:

This table compares Applied Science Products and FLIR Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FLIR Systems $1.89 billion 2.51 $171.60 million $2.23 16.22

FLIR Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Science Products.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Science Products and FLIR Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Science Products 0 0 0 0 N/A FLIR Systems 1 2 4 1 2.63

FLIR Systems has a consensus price target of $50.14, suggesting a potential upside of 38.67%. Given FLIR Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FLIR Systems is more favorable than Applied Science Products.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Science Products has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLIR Systems has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Science Products and FLIR Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A FLIR Systems 7.42% 16.45% 9.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of FLIR Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Science Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of FLIR Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FLIR Systems beats Applied Science Products on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Science Products

Applied Science Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment. The company principally offers the TriClean Pro, an air purification product that filters and destroys airborne contaminants, such as bacteria, viruses, allergens mold spores, and odors; and is used in hospitals, assisted living facilities, doctor's offices, athletic facilities, day care centers, hotels, and office buildings. Its products under development include air purification products, disinfection products, medical instrument sterilizers, flow control actuators, and medical waste disinfection products. The company was formerly known as Flight Safety Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Science Products, Inc. in December 2009. Applied Science Products, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit. The Industrial Business Unit segment offers thermal and visible-spectrum imaging cores and components for parties that create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems; and products, such as thermal imaging cameras, gas detection cameras, firefighting cameras, process automation cameras, and environmental test and measurement devices. The Government and Defense Business Unit segment offers airborne, land, maritime, man-portable multi-spectrum imaging systems, radars, lasers, imaging components, integrated multi-sensor system platforms, CBRNE detectors, and nano-class UAS solutions, as well as services related to these systems. The Commercial Business Unit segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum security cameras, digital and networked video recorders, and related software and accessories; networked marine electronic systems that include multi-function helm displays, navigational instruments, autopilots, radars, sonar systems, thermal and visible imaging systems; communications equipment for boats, traffic cameras, sensors and associated traffic management software; and thermal scopes and handheld thermal cameras. FLIR Systems, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Science Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Science Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.