Head to Head Survey: Aphria (APHA) & Its Rivals

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aphria to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aphria and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 364 414 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 117.03%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 67.14%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s peers have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61% Aphria Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -75.83 Aphria Competitors $216.75 million -$96.95 million 2.11

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aphria beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

