Head to Head Contrast: (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) vs. Blue Bird (NYSE:BLBD)

(HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of (HYLN) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for (HYLN) and Blue Bird, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (HYLN) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50

(HYLN) presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Blue Bird has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.55%. Given Blue Bird’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than (HYLN).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares (HYLN) and Blue Bird’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (HYLN) N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.32 $24.30 million $1.49 8.06

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than (HYLN).

Risk and Volatility

(HYLN) has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Bird has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares (HYLN) and Blue Bird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (HYLN) N/A 77.14% 1.63% Blue Bird 1.26% -39.67% 6.89%

Summary

Blue Bird beats (HYLN) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

(HYLN) Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is blank check company. It intends to search for a target business in energy industry. Tortoise Acquisition was founded on November 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses. It sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and a parts distribution center. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

