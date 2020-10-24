Head to Head Comparison: Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) vs. Afya (NYSE:AFYA)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Afya alerts:

Afya has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Afya and Bright Scholar Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 26.38% 13.09% 9.27% Bright Scholar Education 7.72% 9.50% 3.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Afya and Bright Scholar Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 4 3 0 2.43 Bright Scholar Education 0 2 0 0 2.00

Afya currently has a consensus target price of $27.31, indicating a potential upside of 3.58%. Bright Scholar Education has a consensus target price of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 48.92%. Given Bright Scholar Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Scholar Education is more favorable than Afya.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Afya and Bright Scholar Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $182.42 million 12.97 $39.00 million $0.70 37.67 Bright Scholar Education $358.25 million 2.24 $33.70 million $0.30 21.60

Afya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bright Scholar Education. Bright Scholar Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Afya beats Bright Scholar Education on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students. As of November 30, 2019, it operated 80 schools across 10 provinces in China, as well as 8 schools internationally with a total student capacity of 67,194 students. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.