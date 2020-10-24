H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $835.70 million, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.41.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $6,439,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 52.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 294,317 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $3,352,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $2,772,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $2,500,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.