HCI Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

HCI Group has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $403.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.32 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCI. ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

