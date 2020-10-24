Harrington Investments INC Trims Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harrington Investments INC cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 3.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paypal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paypal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $203.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

