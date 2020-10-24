Harrington Investments INC Sells 821 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 115,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after buying an additional 247,590 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

