Harrington Investments INC Sells 781 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,808,000 after acquiring an additional 332,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $109.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.