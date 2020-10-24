Harrington Investments INC Sells 780 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $175.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.74.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

