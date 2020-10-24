Harrington Investments INC Sells 1,537 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

