Harrington Investments INC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Oracle stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

