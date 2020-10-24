Harrington Investments INC Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Ecolab by 14.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 262.2% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Shares of ECL opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.20. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.