Harrington Investments INC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up 1.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,034,000 after buying an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 433,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after buying an additional 61,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.93.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $81.60 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

