Harrington Investments INC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 31.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

