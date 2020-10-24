Harrington Investments INC Decreases Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Harrington Investments INC cut its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $954,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 341.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 66,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W W Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.21.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $361.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

