Harrington Investments INC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

AMGN stock opened at $227.16 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

