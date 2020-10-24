Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HWC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

HWC opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.55. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.36). The business had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

