GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Raised to $22.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target upped by Alliance Global Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRWG. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $983.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.52 and a beta of 2.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $1,803,270.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,288,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,984,034.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at $20,479,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,500 shares of company stock worth $4,212,695. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,366,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.