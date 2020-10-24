Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

GLDD stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $35,723.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,227.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 470,251 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,590,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after buying an additional 403,980 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 239,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

