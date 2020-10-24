Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $2,777,854.08 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $2,777,854.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,957,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 29,571 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $3,039,603.09.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 47,773 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $4,236,509.64.

On Monday, October 5th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,242 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,321,290.82.

On Friday, October 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,578 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,114,482.24.

On Thursday, August 20th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 17,592 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,763,949.84.

On Friday, August 14th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,470 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $1,311,304.50.

On Monday, August 17th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,049 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,270,972.60.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 20,397 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total value of $2,033,988.84.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $115.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

