Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Buys $66,800.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $66,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,197.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00.

On Monday, October 5th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00.

On Friday, September 25th, David Golub purchased 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00.

On Monday, September 28th, David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, David Golub bought 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00.

On Monday, September 21st, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00.

On Friday, September 18th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $133,300.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,163 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 1,875,452 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,661,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 470,908 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

