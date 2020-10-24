Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.82. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

