Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a $670.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $527.97.

Shares of NFLX opened at $488.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $505.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a one year low of $268.80 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

