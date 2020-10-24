Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to report $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.52. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.85.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $176.99 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Global Payments by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

