GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Down 13.8%

GGL Resources Corp (CVE:GGL)’s stock price traded down 13.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 91,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 36,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.34 million and a PE ratio of -12.40.

GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, nickel, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, and diamonds in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

