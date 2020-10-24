Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GERN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $586.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Geron will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell purchased 17,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,568,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 1,403.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 668,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,146 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 597,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

