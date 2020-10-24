Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GERN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.71.

Get Geron alerts:

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.70. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell purchased 17,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Geron by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 781,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Geron by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 157,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Geron by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 597,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Geron by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.