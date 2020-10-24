Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBIO. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). Equities analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

