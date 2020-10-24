Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBIO. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
