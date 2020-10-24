GAP (NYSE:GPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.77

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 1487581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPS. Citigroup raised GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GAP from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities raised GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GAP by 45,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in GAP by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in GAP by 2,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in GAP by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

