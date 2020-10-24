GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Get GAN alerts:

Shares of GAN stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.73. GAN has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.