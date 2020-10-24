Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.46.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.29. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $274.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). Galapagos had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 265.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at $65,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Galapagos during the second quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Galapagos by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the second quarter valued at $259,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

