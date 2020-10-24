Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Galapagos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Galapagos from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Galapagos presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Shares of GLPG opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). Galapagos had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Galapagos during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Galapagos by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

