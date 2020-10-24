FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Cara Therapeutics Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $668.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 101,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 67,954 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 110,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.