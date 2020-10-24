FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Issued By KeyCorp

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Crown in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCK. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

NYSE CCK opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $93.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,332,000 after purchasing an additional 226,806 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Crown by 171.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 0.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 94,351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.