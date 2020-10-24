Fund Qp Lp Aristides Purchases 5,466 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Stock

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) major shareholder Fund Qp Lp Aristides purchased 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund Qp Lp Aristides also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Fund Qp Lp Aristides acquired 16,646 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $177,446.36.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Fund Qp Lp Aristides bought 28,013 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $282,371.04.

NDP opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

