Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 8,025 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT opened at $107.79 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $187.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

