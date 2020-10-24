Fulcrum Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,454,000 after buying an additional 141,341 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,514.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,452.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.