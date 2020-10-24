freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) Receives €20.34 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.34 ($23.93).

Several analysts recently commented on FNTN shares. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) stock opened at €16.64 ($19.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.30. freenet AG has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

