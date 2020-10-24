Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

