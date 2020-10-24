Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 10,965 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

