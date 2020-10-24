Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 670 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.