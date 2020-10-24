Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.
Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87.
The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.
The Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
