Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

