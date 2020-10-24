Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. BofA Securities began coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Forterra alerts:

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Forterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Forterra by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forterra by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Forterra in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Forterra by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.