Focused Investors LLC Sells 87,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $84,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 99.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,321,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,291,000 after purchasing an additional 169,890 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 333.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 89,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 68,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

BAC stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $208.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,189,383 shares of company stock worth $1,256,929,302. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

