Focused Investors LLC Sells 61,900 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises about 2.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.35% of ViacomCBS worth $59,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

