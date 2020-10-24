Focused Investors LLC Sells 29,700 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Focused Investors LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $63,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX opened at $62.57 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

